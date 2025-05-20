Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 17th

Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, and Quanta Services are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, build or operate power projects relying on renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to firms driving the transition to cleaner energy and benefiting from government incentives, technological advances and growing demand for low-carbon solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,290,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.33. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $90.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. Southern has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

See Also