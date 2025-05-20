Top Industrial Stocks Worth Watching – May 17th

Tesla, Broadcom, Capital One Financial, Micron Technology, and Accenture are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the industrial sector—such as manufacturers of machinery, aerospace and defense firms, construction contractors, and transportation providers. These companies produce capital goods, equipment and infrastructure components, making their performance closely tied to overall economic activity. Investors often track industrial stocks as indicators of business cycle trends and industrial demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.98. 93,349,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,010,697. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.35 and a 200-day moving average of $329.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.61. 22,996,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,203,212. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $199.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.54. 18,221,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,769. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average of $183.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 22,499,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,512,370. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.45. 3,967,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,760. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.60 and a 200-day moving average of $341.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35.

