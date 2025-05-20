Best Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 17th

Darling Ingredients, NWTN, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or operate renewable and low-carbon power sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and bioenergy—and related technologies. Investors buy these stocks both to seek financial returns linked to the growing clean-energy sector and to support the global shift away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.28. 2,425,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. 6,718,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 768,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,888. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,071. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,467. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 million, a PE ratio of 315.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.

NWTN (NWTNW)

Shares of NWTNW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 198,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,746. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Shares of NASDAQ NVVEW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 145,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,413. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

