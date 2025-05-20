Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 102 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.98 and a 200-day moving average of $280.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

