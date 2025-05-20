Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $404,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

