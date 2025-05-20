Vivaldi Capital Management LP Purchases 441 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 105,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

