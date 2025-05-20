Zimmer Partners LP Acquires 19,920 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $36,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,013 shares of company stock valued at $201,014,223. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,438.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,362.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,325.19. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,490.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

