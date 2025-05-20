Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 48,275 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7%

TMUS stock opened at $244.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.15 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.