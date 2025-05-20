Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1,078.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,796 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $33,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 270,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 264,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.