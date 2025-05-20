Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $49.87 Million Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,665,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 417,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.69% of IAMGOLD worth $49,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. RCF Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,330,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,139,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after buying an additional 2,098,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,162,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after buying an additional 2,092,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,119,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after buying an additional 1,795,869 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

