Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 631 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $405.75 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

