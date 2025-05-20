Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 4,820,100 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,820,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $51,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $109,665,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $93,562,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $70,130,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

