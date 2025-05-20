PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,051 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of PG&E worth $112,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,132,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,988,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,462,000 after buying an additional 2,151,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,540,000 after buying an additional 19,317,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,625,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,125,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,962,000 after buying an additional 1,214,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

