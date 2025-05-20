Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.55% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $116,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CIBR stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
