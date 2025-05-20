Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,366 shares trading hands.

Mentor Capital Stock Down 17.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $759,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.55.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO’s and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

