Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $688.10 and traded as low as $688.08. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $708.89, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $688.10 and a 200-day moving average of $639.56.

Zurich Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $28.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Zurich Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

