Royal Bank of Canada Has $89.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,778 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $89,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,028,000 after buying an additional 1,139,955 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after buying an additional 1,008,975 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

