Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 100873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISNPY. BNP Paribas raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Intesa Sanpaolo’s previous dividend of $0.41. Intesa Sanpaolo’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

