Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 1228976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BBVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.5%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

