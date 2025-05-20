Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,570 ($20.97) and last traded at GBX 1,552 ($20.73), with a volume of 27081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,550 ($20.70).
Avon Protection Trading Down 1.0%
Avon Protection Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -62.08%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avon Protection
In other news, insider Rich Cashin sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,421 ($18.98), for a total value of £111,221.67 ($148,553.05). Insiders purchased a total of 32 shares of company stock valued at $45,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Avon Protection Company Profile
We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.
Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.
With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.
