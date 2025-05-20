Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.41% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $63,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after buying an additional 987,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $107,863,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $55,036,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

