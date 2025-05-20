OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 8,200 M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.28% of M-tron Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M-tron Industries alerts:

M-tron Industries Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MPTI opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M-tron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M-tron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.