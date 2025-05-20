OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 3,700 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 12,050.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Arcosa by 1,044.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,199.84. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $68.11 and a one year high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

