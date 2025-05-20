Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.42

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4176 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $5.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $52.58.

Get Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.