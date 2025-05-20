Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy” Rating

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

IDN traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 992,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,855. The company has a market cap of $79.26 million, a PE ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 0.86. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

