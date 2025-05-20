Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells 36,700 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 36,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.05, for a total transaction of C$1,873,520.32.

Dervla Mary Tomlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.17, for a total transaction of C$271,292.84.

GWO traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$51.99. 113,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.32. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$38.44 and a 12 month high of C$57.61. The stock has a market cap of C$48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

GWO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.56.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

