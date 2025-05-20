Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Amer Sports also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

Amer Sports Price Performance

NYSE AS opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -224.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amer Sports stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Amer Sports worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

