Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $8.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.75. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

