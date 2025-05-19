Vienna Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPEF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,656,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,917,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 341,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,214,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,697,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JPEF opened at $67.54 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $55.46 and a one year high of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

