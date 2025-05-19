39,286 Shares in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Bought by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

