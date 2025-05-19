Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd Invests $731,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,344,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,649,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KWEB opened at $34.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $39.17.

