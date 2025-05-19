Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH opened at $91.86 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $94.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

