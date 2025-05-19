Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,355 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,818,000 after purchasing an additional 939,078 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 478,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after buying an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Up 0.9%

Match Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.