Sovereign s Capital Management LLC Invests $760,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.1%

JBHT stock opened at $148.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.79 and a twelve month high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

