The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 422,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $397,667,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

