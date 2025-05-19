Enerflex Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$9.91 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock worth $69,129. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

