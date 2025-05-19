Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys Shares of 1,738 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,947,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after buying an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.24.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE EMR opened at $120.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

