Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Sells 97,757 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97,757 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up about 3.0% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $127,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $53.81 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.91.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

