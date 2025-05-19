Vident Advisory LLC Invests $19.79 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 707,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amer Sports by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amer Sports by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE AS opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -222.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

About Amer Sports

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

