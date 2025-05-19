Vienna Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Vienna Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after buying an additional 3,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.14 per share, with a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,816.84. The trade was a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,964,290 shares of company stock worth $250,504,866. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $129.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.72, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

