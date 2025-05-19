Vienna Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vienna Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,143.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $213.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.43. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.62.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

