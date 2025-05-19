Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 141,412 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,412 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

