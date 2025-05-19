NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,087 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.35% of NexGen Energy worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXE. Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 2.9%

NXE stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

