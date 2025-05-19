19,261 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Bought by Sone Capital Management LLC

Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.0%

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.