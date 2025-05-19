Top Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – May 18th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining or processing of lithium—an essential mineral used in batteries. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for electric vehicles and energy-storage systems, where lithium is a key component. Such investments can include pure-play mining firms, integrated battery producers or exchange-traded funds that track a basket of lithium-related equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. 14,040,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,558,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $466.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 3,815,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.71.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.61. 2,612,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.24.

