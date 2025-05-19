Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 197.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,696 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 4.6% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $117.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

