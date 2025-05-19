Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Invests $773,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 72,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,985,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $128.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.35.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.