Sone Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,724 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,724 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $13,063,000. ANSYS makes up 1.7% of Sone Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,590,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,033,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $615,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $346.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

