Sonic GP LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sonic GP LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for approximately 11.2% of Sonic GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sonic GP LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.