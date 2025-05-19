TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 1,398 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.00.

BMY opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company's revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

